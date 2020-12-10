Govt seeks more data on vaccines

According to clinical trial norms, a panel comprising subject experts related to a particular medical product combs through data provided by a firms seeking approval or EUA and based on the data, it either approves or rejects the application or in the interim, as it usually happens, asks the firms for more details before coming to its decision. Pune-based Serum Institute is expecting to complete the final analyses of its phase 3 trial data this month, following which it will submit its final data to the DCGI.