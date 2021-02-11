Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional gross expenditure of 6.28 lakh crore

Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional gross expenditure of ₹6.28 lakh crore1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 08:15 PM IST
The proposals involve net cash outgo of ₹4.13 lakh crore while the remaining amount will be matched by savings of ministries or enhanced receipts
NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday sought Parliament's approval for gross additional expenditure of ₹6.28 lakh crore for 2020-21 as part of the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants.
The proposals involve net cash outgo of ₹4.13 lakh crore while the remaining amount will be matched by savings of ministries or enhanced receipts.
The approval of Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of ₹6,28,379.99 crore, according to the document placed in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to ₹4,12,653.48 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/ Departments or by enhanced receipts/ recoveries aggregates to ₹2,15,725 crore," it said.
The government has sought ₹3,04,557.83 crore for the Department of Food and Public Distribution, including for food subsidy, subsidy to sugar mills, and extending soft loans to sugar mills.
Further, ₹49,112.42 crore has been sought for meeting expenditure under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan 3.0 towards payment for indigenous urea ( ₹36,112.80 crore) and import of urea subsidies ( ₹12,999.62 crore).
As per the document, ₹15,485.88 crore will be for meeting expenditure under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan 3.0 towards payment for indigenous P&K subsidy ( ₹9,722.53 crore), imported P&K subsidy ( ₹5,719.37 crore) and city compost ( ₹43.98 crore).
According to the document, ₹1,22,208 crore will be for providing loans to state governments through issue of debt under special window under back to back loan to states in lieu of GST compensation shortfall and under special assistance as loan to states for capital expenditure.
An amount of ₹20,466.50 crore will be for capital outlay on defence services.
