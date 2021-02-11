Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional gross expenditure of 6.28 lakh crore
Photo: Bloomberg

Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional gross expenditure of 6.28 lakh crore

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST PTI

The proposals involve net cash outgo of 4.13 lakh crore while the remaining amount will be matched by savings of ministries or enhanced receipts

NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday sought Parliament's approval for gross additional expenditure of 6.28 lakh crore for 2020-21 as part of the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants.

The government on Thursday sought Parliament's approval for gross additional expenditure of 6.28 lakh crore for 2020-21 as part of the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants.

The proposals involve net cash outgo of 4.13 lakh crore while the remaining amount will be matched by savings of ministries or enhanced receipts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt gives nod to several firms under PLI scheme for medical devices

1 min read . 09:48 PM IST

From govt regulation to self-governance, Apprenticeship Act to be amended to boost ease of doing biz

2 min read . 09:45 PM IST

Over 1,000 crore raised since last month for Ram temple: Trust member

1 min read . 09:43 PM IST

Mughal Gardens to open for public from Saturday, visitors must do advance online

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST

The proposals involve net cash outgo of 4.13 lakh crore while the remaining amount will be matched by savings of ministries or enhanced receipts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt gives nod to several firms under PLI scheme for medical devices

1 min read . 09:48 PM IST

From govt regulation to self-governance, Apprenticeship Act to be amended to boost ease of doing biz

2 min read . 09:45 PM IST

Over 1,000 crore raised since last month for Ram temple: Trust member

1 min read . 09:43 PM IST

Mughal Gardens to open for public from Saturday, visitors must do advance online

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The approval of Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of 6,28,379.99 crore, according to the document placed in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to 4,12,653.48 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/ Departments or by enhanced receipts/ recoveries aggregates to 2,15,725 crore," it said.

The government has sought 3,04,557.83 crore for the Department of Food and Public Distribution, including for food subsidy, subsidy to sugar mills, and extending soft loans to sugar mills.

Further, 49,112.42 crore has been sought for meeting expenditure under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan 3.0 towards payment for indigenous urea ( 36,112.80 crore) and import of urea subsidies ( 12,999.62 crore).

As per the document, 15,485.88 crore will be for meeting expenditure under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan 3.0 towards payment for indigenous P&K subsidy ( 9,722.53 crore), imported P&K subsidy ( 5,719.37 crore) and city compost ( 43.98 crore).

According to the document, 1,22,208 crore will be for providing loans to state governments through issue of debt under special window under back to back loan to states in lieu of GST compensation shortfall and under special assistance as loan to states for capital expenditure.

TRENDING STORIES See All

An amount of 20,466.50 crore will be for capital outlay on defence services.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.