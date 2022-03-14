Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs1.58 lakh cr in FY22

The biggest block of ₹30,169.69 crore additional expenditure is for meeting targeted Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) houses for Economically Weaker Section(EWS)/ Lower Income Group (LIG) category under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna- Urban(PMAY-U) and to settle the loan taken by Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC) from National Small Saving Fund (NSSF) for PMAY(U) (`33,000 crore). The government is also facing higher subsidy burden as the Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to a spike in urea prices. Also, other key raw materials such as ammonia and phosphate are also seeing upward pressure on prices due to rise in oil and gas prices. So, additional fertiliser subsidy is anticipated at around ₹14,902 crore for which parliamentary approval had been sought.

