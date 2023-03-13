Govt seeks Parl nod to spend additional ₹1.48 lakh cr in FY232 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:13 PM IST
- The government has proposed an additional net expenditure of ₹1.48 lakh crore for the current financial year 2022-23
The Central Government has sought the approval of Parliament to spend an additional ₹1.48 lakh crore for the current fiscal year ending this month as part of the second batch of supplementary demands for grants, an official statement said on Monday.
