Govt seeks public comments on dark patterns2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:22 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The government has sought comments from the public on its draft guidelines for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns, which are digital design interfaces used to manipulate customer behaviour, the ministry of consumer affairs said on Thursday.
