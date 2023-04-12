Govt seeks to boost micro-insurance coverage with three-month campaign

Govt seeks to boost micro-insurance coverage with three-month campaign1 min read . 05:53 PM IST
- Govt seeks to enhance coverage under micro-insurance schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana
Financial services secretary Vivek Joshi met officials from 10 central ministries and departments, including labor and employment, housing and urban affairs, agriculture and farmers welfare, and rural development, to enhance coverage under micro-insurance schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) at the Gram Panchayat level.
A three-month campaign, running from April 1 to June 30, 2023, will cover all districts in the country. Joshi urged the concerned ministries and departments to maximize coverage of various groups, including Self-Help Group (SHG) members, Anganwadi workers, health workers, sanitary workers, mine workers, unorganized laborers, street vendors, staff workers in urban local bodies, MNREGA workers, and PM Kisan beneficiaries under the two micro-insurance schemes.
He also sought their support to ensure the saturation campaign reaches the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries. PMJJBY and PMSBY aim to provide life and accidental insurance cover, particularly to the marginal sections of society, as part of social security.
