Govt seeks to develop vehicle scrapping facilities within 150 kms from city centres2 min read . 02:47 PM IST
- According to the minister, the technology used for scrapping will be vital in deciding the economics of scrapping and recycling
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari believes India has the potential of becoming a vehicle scrapping hub of the entire South Asian region. On Saturday, he announced his aim to build at least one automobile scrapping facility within 150 kilometers of each city centre.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari believes India has the potential of becoming a vehicle scrapping hub of the entire South Asian region. On Saturday, he announced his aim to build at least one automobile scrapping facility within 150 kilometers of each city centre.
In an event, Gadkari said that the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy is a key initiative in the Indian transport and sustainability sector, and this will enable the removal of older and unfit vehicles and the introduction of new lesser-polluting vehicles in a phased manner, as reported by PTI.
In an event, Gadkari said that the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy is a key initiative in the Indian transport and sustainability sector, and this will enable the removal of older and unfit vehicles and the introduction of new lesser-polluting vehicles in a phased manner, as reported by PTI.
"India has the potential to become a vehicle scrapping hub of the entire South Asian region. We can import a large number of old vehicles from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka for scrapping in our country," Gadkari added at the event.
"India has the potential to become a vehicle scrapping hub of the entire South Asian region. We can import a large number of old vehicles from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka for scrapping in our country," Gadkari added at the event.
He said, "My aim is to develop a vehicle scrapping centre within the reach of 150 km from all the city centres."
He said, "My aim is to develop a vehicle scrapping centre within the reach of 150 km from all the city centres."
Apart from developing a vehicle scrapping centre, the minister also stated that multiple authorised collection centres of vehicle scrapping units can also be developed in one city, which will have the authority to deregister a vehicle and issue deposit certificates.
Apart from developing a vehicle scrapping centre, the minister also stated that multiple authorised collection centres of vehicle scrapping units can also be developed in one city, which will have the authority to deregister a vehicle and issue deposit certificates.
The vehicle scrapping policy is aimed at creating an ecosystem for phasing out old unsafe, polluting vehicles and replacing them with newer safe, and fuel-efficient vehicles.
The vehicle scrapping policy is aimed at creating an ecosystem for phasing out old unsafe, polluting vehicles and replacing them with newer safe, and fuel-efficient vehicles.
He noted the road transport and highways ministry has designed the vehicle scrapping policy in a way that enables all types and sizes of investors to come and establish scrapping centres.
He noted the road transport and highways ministry has designed the vehicle scrapping policy in a way that enables all types and sizes of investors to come and establish scrapping centres.
Also, he said that the material recycling sector gives direct and indirect employment to 4 crore people and this number is expected to go up to 5 crore by 2025.
Also, he said that the material recycling sector gives direct and indirect employment to 4 crore people and this number is expected to go up to 5 crore by 2025.
According to the minister, the technology used for scrapping will be vital in deciding the economics of scrapping and recycling.
According to the minister, the technology used for scrapping will be vital in deciding the economics of scrapping and recycling.
He suggested that equipment can be installed at the vehicle scrapping unit for maximising raw material extraction or dismantling equipment.
He suggested that equipment can be installed at the vehicle scrapping unit for maximising raw material extraction or dismantling equipment.
He asked metal recycling industry players to open vehicle scrapping centres in somewhat 112 aspirational districts of the country. This is seen to create more employment opportunities in these districts.
He asked metal recycling industry players to open vehicle scrapping centres in somewhat 112 aspirational districts of the country. This is seen to create more employment opportunities in these districts.