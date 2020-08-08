Govt seeks to project a new Brand India image abroad

“I think this is a great thing," said Ashish Patkar, founder of the Mumbai-based Monk Media Network, specializing in social media strategies. “What was happening is that earlier a lot of people, even non-resident Indians (NRIs), didn’t really have an opinion on anything that was happening in India. But that has drastically changed over the last couple of years. So you have NRIs participating in all kinds of debates. So it makes sense for the government to put its own view out there... It makes sense to be the first bearer of information so you can control the narrative."