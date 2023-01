The Centre has seized 18,600 toys across the country from retail stores, including Hamleys and Archies, for lack of BIS quality mark, reported news agency PTI.

Bureau of Indian Standards

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the national standard body that is responsible for standardization, marking and quality certification of goods.

In 2020, Ministry of Commerce and Industry had issued the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, which came into force from 1 January, 2021.

As per Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, all toy manufacturers in India are required to take a BIS license. It was done to to prevent the sale of cheap-quality goods in the market.