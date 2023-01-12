Centre issues notices to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal for selling toys without BIS mark1 min read . 02:36 PM IST
It includes retail stores like Hamleys, Archies
The Centre has seized 18,600 toys across the country from retail stores, including Hamleys and Archies, for lack of BIS quality mark, reported news agency PTI.
Bureau of Indian Standards
Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the national standard body that is responsible for standardization, marking and quality certification of goods.
In 2020, Ministry of Commerce and Industry had issued the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, which came into force from 1 January, 2021.
As per Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, all toy manufacturers in India are required to take a BIS license. It was done to to prevent the sale of cheap-quality goods in the market.
