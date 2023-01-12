Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Centre issues notices to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal for selling toys without BIS mark

1 min read . 02:36 PM ISTLivemint
A 2019 survey found only 33% of toys from China were safe. Photo: AFP

It includes retail stores like Hamleys, Archies

The Centre has seized 18,600 toys across the country from retail stores, including Hamleys and Archies, for lack of BIS quality mark, reported news agency PTI.

Bureau of Indian Standards 

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the national standard body that is responsible for standardization, marking and quality certification of goods.

In 2020, Ministry of Commerce and Industry had issued the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, which came into force from 1 January, 2021.

As per Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, all toy manufacturers in India are required to take a BIS license. It was done to to prevent the sale of cheap-quality goods in the market.

As per Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, all toy manufacturers in India are required to take a BIS license. It was done to to prevent the sale of cheap-quality goods in the market.

 

 

