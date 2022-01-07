Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India for the second phase of Passport Seva Program.

The Passport Seva Program which was launched in 2008, saw TCS transforming the delivery of passport-related services, digitizing the processes, and setting global benchmarks in timeliness, transparency, and reliability.

The world-class experience delivered at the TCS-run Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) across the country made the service immensely popular and a source of national pride. Accessibility was further enhanced by extending the service through designated post offices and through Indian missions and posts across the world.

In the next phase of the program, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems, and develop innovative new solutions to enable the issuance of e-passports and further enhance the citizen experience using technologies such as biometrics, artificial intelligence, advance data analytics, chatbots, auto-response, natural language processing, and the cloud. “TCS has been playing a vital role in building a Digital India, driving transformation programs of national importance.

Tej Bhatla, Business Unit Head, Public Sector, TCS said, “Our partnership with MEA over the last decade has become a benchmark in public-private partnership for citizen services. We are pleased to be selected for the next phase of the Passport Seva Program and look forward to driving further innovations and improving citizen experiences using our contextual knowledge and digital technologies."

