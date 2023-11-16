Govt sells 284,000 tonnes of wheat, 5,830 tonnes of rice on the open market
In addition, 250,000 tonnes of wheat has been allocated to semi-government and cooperative organizations, which will turn it into flour and sell it under the 'Bharat Atta' brand
The union government on Wednesday sold 284,000 tonnes of wheat and 5,830 tonnes of rice to 2,334 bidders in the 21st e-auction under the open market sale scheme (OMSS). It had offered 300,000 tonnes of wheat and 179,000 of rice.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message