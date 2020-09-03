Subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt sends ships, aircraft after Sri Lanka seeks help in fighting fire onboard oil tanker
Assistance sought by Sri Lanka Navy from India Coast Guard for fire and explosion onboard Oil Tanker MT New Diamond, said MEA

Govt sends ships, aircraft after Sri Lanka seeks help in fighting fire onboard oil tanker

1 min read . 05:23 PM IST PTI

The Coast Guard said it immediately diverted ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang and Samudra Paheredar, besides a Dornier aircraft for the firefight on oil tanker New Diamond

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard Thursday said it has pressed into action its three ships and a Dornier aircraft after the Sri Lankan Navy sought assistance to control a fire onboard an oil tanker off the east coast of the island nation.

In a swift sea and air coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the Coast Guard said it immediately diverted ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang and Samudra Paheredar, besides a Dornier aircraft for the firefight on oil tanker New Diamond.

"Assistance sought by Sri Lanka Navy from @IndiaCoastGuard for fire and explosion onboard Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond 37 NM east off Sri Lanka coast. ICG ships and aircraft deployed for immediate assistance," it said in a tweet, tagging the Defence Minister of India and the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"@IndiaCoastGuard in a swift Sea & Air Coordinated #SAR operation immediately diverted #ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang, Samudra Paheredar & Dornier Aircraft for firefighting on Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond," its second tweet said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

