Govt sent 1 lakh notices for not filing income tax returns, misrepresentation of income: FM Nirmala Sitharaman1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:08 PM IST
While addressing the 164th Income Tax Day Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that notices were sent where the income was found to be close to ₹50 lakh and they are expected to be cleared by the end of this fiscal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed on Monday that the government has sent one lakh notices for non-filing of returns and misrepresentation of income. The minister added that the notices were sent where the income was found to be close to ₹50 lakh and they are expected to be cleared by the end of this fiscal.
