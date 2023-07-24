Nitin Gupta said that this is a testament to the hard work put in by our cadre that the tax collections crossed both budget and revised estimates set by the government for revenue collections. "We are currently growing at the rate of 16 percent (for direct tax collection) over the last year. We had 7.78 crore income tax returns filed during the 2022-23 financial year and this was an increase of 6.5 percent over the previous year," the CBDT head said.