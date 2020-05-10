NEW DELHI: The government’s much-awaited fiscal stimulus is in its last stages of preparation and is likely to be unveiled this week as the government prepares for further easing of lockdown, sources familiar with the development told Mint. Part of the package is likely to be an up to Rs20,000 crore dole for the urban poor or migrants.

The move, an Aadhar-based direct cash transfer scheme, will be a temporary measure aimed at encouraging workers to stay where they are in urban areas and not head home.

“The scheme will be effective for a short period, anywhere between three and six months. The government is mindful that migrants, once back home in villages, will put pressure on the public distribution scheme (PDS) and MNREGA," one of the sources said.

With thousands of migrants back in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh and many more in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra queuing up daily to go home, the government faces the spectre of much higher subsidies as more jobless migrants flock to villages and seek more government help for food and employment.

As per the current estimates, the government has allocated Rs1.15 trillion for food subsidy in 2020-21 (April-March) and Rs61,500 crore towards Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee program (MNREGA). Both these schemes, two of the flagship welfare plans of the government, could see a substantial hike.

There will also be a question mark on when the rural folks are likely to return to cities, a delay in which could further strain the resources. The government’s move to extend a financial help to migrants will also help in ramping up economic activity quicker once the lockdown is lifted and avoid a situation of labour shortages in urban centres.

India has had the most stringent of lockdowns anywhere in the world that has seen near-zilch economic activity happening with all inter-state movement being halted. The 54-day lockdown, that ends 17 May, has seen no passenger trains and airlines operating and only negligible commercial activities being allowed anywhere in the country in this period.

The lockdown has ensurred that a country of 1.3 billion people has had only 2,109 deaths so far with fresh cases at 41,472, according to data available on website of ministry of health and family welfare. Against this, New York Times data pegs the number of deaths in the US, a country with population less than one-fourht of India's and much superior medical infrastructure, at 78,763.

Much flak has come the Narendra Modi government’s way for delaying the stimulus but sources in the government defended this on two counts – one being that it made little sense to extend a help of this kind when the economy was locked down and the other being that it needed time to assess the full impact on the economy and give more targeted allocations in times of fiscal constraints. The first aspect was highlighted by India’s former chief economic advisor Arvind Virmani in a tweet today.

The government’s intent to bump up its spending for the ongoing financial year became clear Friday as it raised its borrowing target for April-March to ₹12 trillion from the earlier budgeted ₹7.2 trillion. Back of the envelope calculations suggest the government is likely to revise this target further in the second half of the financial year.

This is assuming nominal GDP for FY21 is ₹203.85 trillion, same as FY20 since there is unlikely to be any growth this year, and factoring in a 3% fiscal slippage further from the 3.5% already budgeted.

As per a 27 April Bloomberg report, the government is considering a proposal to guarantee Rs3 trillion of loans to small businesses as part of a plan to restart Asia’s third-largest economy. Under the plan, small firms will be eligible to borrow an additional 20% of their credit limit, the Bloomberg report said, quoting people who did not want to be identified. The extra debt will be fully backed by the central government, the people said. The government will set up a special fund to pay for any defaults, they said.

A 3 May Reuters report said the government will cap its overall spending on relief at around ₹4.5 trillion.

