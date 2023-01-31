New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the government has established one medical college every month on an average in the last eight-nine years.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Murmu said, “During this period, two colleges have been established every day and a university established every week...145 medical colleges were opened in the country between 2004 and 2014. More than 260 medical colleges have been opened during 2014 to 2022. The number of graduate and postgraduate seats for medical students has now doubled in the country as compared to earlier period."

“While there were about 725 universities in the country before 2014, more than 300 new universities have been set up in the last eight years. More than 5000 colleges have also been opened in the country during this period," she said adding that the government is planning to build one medical college in every district.

In December, the union health ministry informed that a total of 96,077 MBBS seats have been made available in the country, out of these 51,712 are in government medical colleges and 44,365 in private medical colleges.

These medical colleges are regulated and closely monitored by the National Medical Commission (NMC), a body under the union health ministry.

“There are 49,790 post graduate seats of NMC available in the country, out of which 30,384 in government medical colleges and 19,406 in private medical colleges. There are also 12,648 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) / Fellowship of National Board (FNB) PG seats out of which 4185 in government institutions and 8463 in private institutions. In addition, 1621 post graudate seats are in College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS)," the health ministry had said in a release issued in December.