Govt has set up two colleges every day, one university every week: President1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Murmu said 145 medical colleges were opened in the country between 2004 and 2014, while more than 260 medical colleges have been opened during 2014 to 2022
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the government has established one medical college every month on an average in the last eight-nine years.
