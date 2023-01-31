Govt has set up two colleges every day, one university every week: President

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Murmu said, “During this period, two colleges have been established every day and a university established every week...145 medical colleges were opened in the country between 2004 and 2014. More than 260 medical colleges have been opened during 2014 to 2022. The number of graduate and postgraduate seats for medical students has now doubled in the country as compared to earlier period."