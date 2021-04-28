OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt sets allocation of Covid drug Tocilizumab to states amid shortage

Govt sets allocation of Covid drug Tocilizumab to states amid shortage

Tocilizumab is the next drug to be given after Remdesivir which is used to treat patients with moderate symptoms while the latter works for those who need intensive care unit (ICU). (REUTERS) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Tocilizumab is the next drug to be given after Remdesivir which is used to treat patients with moderate symptoms while the latter works for those who need intensive care unit (ICU). (REUTERS) (HT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2021, 03:03 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Tocilizumab is an imported drug manufactured by Roche, which is being prescribed for treatment of some Covid-19 patients under certain conditions
  • Fresh limited stock of this drug has now been imported and is available with the lone marketer company Cipla Ltd, the govt says

As novel coronavirus cases surge in the country, the demand for Covid-19 medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and Tocilizumab is increasing too. Taking note of the shortage, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday allocated a fresh stock of imported drug Tocilizumab, used for treatment of Covid-19 among the states.

Tocilizumab is an imported drug manufactured by Roche, which is being prescribed for treatment of some Covid-19 patients under certain conditions in India.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The drug went out of stock in the country a few weeks ago due to a sudden surge in its demand because of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country in this month. Fresh limited stock of this drug has now been imported and is available with the lone marketer company Cipla Ltd. for marketing and distribution in the country. An interim allocation of this drug among states has been finalized jointly by MoHFW and the DoP in consultation with the company," the ministry said in a statement.

Here is the interim allocation of Tocilizumab to the states:

Source: MoHFW
View Full Image
Source: MoHFW

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Delhi government to take account of stock and sale of medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu and Tocilizumab at hospitals' pharmacies, as people are unable to get these drugs which are being sold at much higher rates in black market.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which was hearing the case relating to oxygen crisis and shortage of medicines to treat COVID-19 patients for over three hours, said non-accounting of oxygen cylinders supplies by Delhi government was leading to “artificial shortage of gas and black marketing".

The court observed it is not the time to become vultures.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine sticker and a medical syringe in this illustrationPremium Premium

Over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
Supreme CourtPremium Premium

SC directs UP govt to shift arrested scribe Kappan to Delhi hospital for better treatment

2 min read . 02:42 PM IST
Covid-19 Hospital Directory will allow users in India to easily find hospitals and care facilities in their area.Premium Premium

Truecaller launches Covid hospital directory for users in India

1 min read . 02:24 PM IST
India reported a record of 3,60,960 new infections on Wednesday.Premium Premium

Special trains cancelled on the Konkan route. Check full list here

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST

“Are you aware of black marketing. Is it a good human gesture," the bench said to oxygen refillers.

It also said the Delhi government's entire system has failed as black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for treating COVID-19 patients is going on.

The bench further said this is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve.

“You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines," it said.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout