Govt sets allocation of Covid drug Tocilizumab to states amid shortage

As novel coronavirus cases surge in the country, the demand for Covid-19 medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and Tocilizumab is increasing too. Taking note of the shortage, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday allocated a fresh stock of imported drug Tocilizumab, used for treatment of Covid-19 among the states.

Tocilizumab is an imported drug manufactured by Roche, which is being prescribed for treatment of some Covid-19 patients under certain conditions in India.

"The drug went out of stock in the country a few weeks ago due to a sudden surge in its demand because of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country in this month. Fresh limited stock of this drug has now been imported and is available with the lone marketer company Cipla Ltd. for marketing and distribution in the country. An interim allocation of this drug among states has been finalized jointly by MoHFW and the DoP in consultation with the company," the ministry said in a statement.

Here is the interim allocation of Tocilizumab to the states:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Delhi government to take account of stock and sale of medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu and Tocilizumab at hospitals' pharmacies, as people are unable to get these drugs which are being sold at much higher rates in black market.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which was hearing the case relating to oxygen crisis and shortage of medicines to treat COVID-19 patients for over three hours, said non-accounting of oxygen cylinders supplies by Delhi government was leading to “artificial shortage of gas and black marketing".

The court observed it is not the time to become vultures.

“Are you aware of black marketing. Is it a good human gesture," the bench said to oxygen refillers.

It also said the Delhi government's entire system has failed as black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for treating COVID-19 patients is going on.

The bench further said this is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve.

“You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines," it said.





