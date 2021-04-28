Govt sets allocation of Covid drug Tocilizumab to states amid shortage

"The drug went out of stock in the country a few weeks ago due to a sudden surge in its demand because of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country in this month. Fresh limited stock of this drug has now been imported and is available with the lone marketer company Cipla Ltd. for marketing and distribution in the country. An interim allocation of this drug among states has been finalized jointly by MoHFW and the DoP in consultation with the company," the ministry said in a statement.