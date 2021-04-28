Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt sets allocation of Covid drug Tocilizumab to states amid shortage

Govt sets allocation of Covid drug Tocilizumab to states amid shortage

Premium
Tocilizumab is the next drug to be given after Remdesivir which is used to treat patients with moderate symptoms while the latter works for those who need intensive care unit (ICU). (REUTERS)
1 min read . 03:03 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Tocilizumab is an imported drug manufactured by Roche, which is being prescribed for treatment of some Covid-19 patients under certain conditions
  • Fresh limited stock of this drug has now been imported and is available with the lone marketer company Cipla Ltd, the govt says

As novel coronavirus cases surge in the country, the demand for Covid-19 medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and Tocilizumab is increasing too. Taking note of the shortage, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday allocated a fresh stock of imported drug Tocilizumab, used for treatment of Covid-19 among the states.

As novel coronavirus cases surge in the country, the demand for Covid-19 medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and Tocilizumab is increasing too. Taking note of the shortage, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday allocated a fresh stock of imported drug Tocilizumab, used for treatment of Covid-19 among the states.

Tocilizumab is an imported drug manufactured by Roche, which is being prescribed for treatment of some Covid-19 patients under certain conditions in India.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Tocilizumab is an imported drug manufactured by Roche, which is being prescribed for treatment of some Covid-19 patients under certain conditions in India.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The drug went out of stock in the country a few weeks ago due to a sudden surge in its demand because of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country in this month. Fresh limited stock of this drug has now been imported and is available with the lone marketer company Cipla Ltd. for marketing and distribution in the country. An interim allocation of this drug among states has been finalized jointly by MoHFW and the DoP in consultation with the company," the ministry said in a statement.

Here is the interim allocation of Tocilizumab to the states:

View Full Image
Source: MoHFW
Click on the image to enlarge

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Delhi government to take account of stock and sale of medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu and Tocilizumab at hospitals' pharmacies, as people are unable to get these drugs which are being sold at much higher rates in black market.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which was hearing the case relating to oxygen crisis and shortage of medicines to treat COVID-19 patients for over three hours, said non-accounting of oxygen cylinders supplies by Delhi government was leading to “artificial shortage of gas and black marketing".

The court observed it is not the time to become vultures.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Indian Army converts Base Hospital into Covid-19 facility; sets up 650 more beds

2 min read . 03:04 PM IST
Premium

Over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
Premium

SC directs UP govt to shift arrested scribe Kappan to Delhi hospital for better treatment

2 min read . 02:42 PM IST
Premium

Truecaller launches Covid hospital directory for users in India

1 min read . 02:24 PM IST

“Are you aware of black marketing. Is it a good human gesture," the bench said to oxygen refillers.

It also said the Delhi government's entire system has failed as black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for treating COVID-19 patients is going on.

The bench further said this is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve.

“You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines," it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.