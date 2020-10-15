Govt sets guidelines for cultural, public performances

New Delhi: The ministry of culture has set out SOPs (standard operating procedures) for cultural functions and programmes that are permitted outside containment zones.

These include adequate physical distancing of at least six feet to be followed at all times, use of face covers or masks to be made mandatory, sanitization of venue before and after the event, availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises, adequate dustbins to be provided at key points, with specially marked dustbins for proper disposal of masks, gloves or other equipment, spitting to be strictly prohibited, installation and use of the Aarogya Setu app.

Use of face covers and masks is essential for all staff members. All staff members who are at higher risk, i.e., older employees, pregnant women, staff having any underlying medical conditions, have to take extra precautions. It is advisable for all external artists and crew members, including those engaged in providing lighting, sound, make-up, costume etc. to present a valid covid negative test result to relevant authorities at the host institution. Use of props should be kept to the minimal and production houses must ensure that minimum crew visits the premises. Trials and fittings related to costumes should be done at artist’s residence.

Green rooms should be kept uncluttered. All artists shall be encouraged to prepare at least part of their get up (costume, hair style, make-up etc.) at their residence to ensure that minimal support is required in green rooms.

Adequate physical distancing is advisable on stage to the extent possible, especially during longer acts, musical, dance and other cultural performances. The stage must be thoroughly sanitized before and after each usage.

There would be no entry without mask. Management should identify and check any visitors who flout this basic rule and in case of non-cooperation, they should ask the visitor to leave the venue. Thermal screening of all visitors and staff must be carried out at all entry points.

All artists and staff should be encouraged to carry food from home if possible, and to maintain physical distancing at eating points. Packaged food may be provided to crew and artists who require meals. Use of disposable cutlery and crockery is to be encouraged.

Digital no-contact transactions shall be the preferred mode for issue or payments for tickets. All cultural institutions are encouraged to open purchase of tickets online for their events. Contact details of all customers should be taken at the time of booking of tickets, to facilitate contact tracing.

The occupancy of auditoriums or closed performance spaces shall not be more than 50% of total seating capacity, subject to a ceiling of 200 persons. Seating arrangement is to be made in such a way that adequate physical distancing is maintained.

Staggered timings for performances shall be followed to avoid crowding at the venue. Temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30°C.

