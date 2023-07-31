Govt sets up 48 ITIs in left wing extremism-affected districts through skill development scheme: Pradhan2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:10 PM IST
The Skill India mission, implemented by the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, plays a pivotal role in imparting skill training, re-skilling, and up-skilling services across the country, including rural areas.
New Delhi: The central government ambitious ‘Skill Development in districts affected by left wing extremism (LWE)’ scheme has achieved a milestone with the establishment of 48 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs, Union minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
