Govt sets up control room to prevent disruptions on NHs due to heavy rains

In view of heavy rains across the country disrupting movement of vehicles on highways, ministry of road transport and highways has set up control room in the ministry office.
In view of heavy rains across the country disrupting movement of vehicles on highways, ministry of road transport and highways has set up control room in the ministry office.
The control room will monitor problems arising from heavy rains impacting the operation of national highways in the country round-the-clock. The idea is to provide quick solutions to problems arising from heavy rainfall to ensure that traffic movement on highways are not disrupted.
The control room will monitor problems arising from heavy rains impacting the operation of national highways in the country round-the-clock. The idea is to provide quick solutions to problems arising from heavy rainfall to ensure that traffic movement on highways are not disrupted.
The control room will be manned by officers of the road and highway ministry, and it will receive calls from public as well as government agencies and inform the concerned national highway implementing agencies to resolve the situation. The control room will also monitor electronic media platforms including television channels and receive inputs from regional offices and call and collect any information pertaining among to problems encountered on movement of vehicles on national highways.
The control room will be manned by officers of the road and highway ministry, and it will receive calls from public as well as government agencies and inform the concerned national highway implementing agencies to resolve the situation. The control room will also monitor electronic media platforms including television channels and receive inputs from regional offices and call and collect any information pertaining among to problems encountered on movement of vehicles on national highways.
The effort will be that information received by the control centre is transmitted immediately so that remedial measures are taken quickly.
The effort will be that information received by the control centre is transmitted immediately so that remedial measures are taken quickly.
Heavy rains in North India this week, has played havoc in several states washing away portion of highways while damaging large sections in mountainous areas. Control room has become important vehicle at this juncture as it is quick response system is helping in clearing disruption at a faster pace. The disruption may be in the form of disruption of traffic, accidents due to poor visibility and potholes, water logging, road obstacles and landslides.
Heavy rains in North India this week, has played havoc in several states washing away portion of highways while damaging large sections in mountainous areas. Control room has become important vehicle at this juncture as it is quick response system is helping in clearing disruption at a faster pace. The disruption may be in the form of disruption of traffic, accidents due to poor visibility and potholes, water logging, road obstacles and landslides.
In view of monsoon still being active in large parts of the country, MoRTH has now directed its officers and officers of NHAI, and The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to provide daily report on various issues talented to operation of national highways arising from heavy rains.
In view of monsoon still being active in large parts of the country, MoRTH has now directed its officers and officers of NHAI, and The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to provide daily report on various issues talented to operation of national highways arising from heavy rains.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.