New Delhi: The Centre has mounted an unprecedented interministerial effort to protect the country’s wheat crop, a winter staple, which faces imminent risks from anticipated heatwaves due to early summer, and has set up a panel to deal with the problem.

Last year, a similar disastrous hot spell in March, when temperatures soared to record highs, crippled wheat yields as output shrank 2.5% in the world’s second-largest producer, stoking a crisis-like situation. The country, which banned exports of the grain in May, has officially forecast wheat harvests of 112 million tonnes this year, the highest ever.

Scores of state-employed farm scientists from institutions, such as the flagship Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (crop advisory centres), have been deployed to fields in five states to inform growers about crop protection measures in case of a heatwave, an official said.

HT said in an analysis earlier this week that temperatures in seven states, including Punjab, a major grower of wheat, are at levels usually seen in mid-March. That and fears of an El Nino effect later this year have prompted fears of an early and intense summer.

Persistent consumer inflation, which touched a three-month high of 6.52% in January, global food shortages, the Russia-Ukraine war and frayed supply lines due to the knock-on effects of the pandemic still weigh heavily on India.

The states that could see a heatwave are mostly in the northwest, in India’s main food bowl plain, comprising Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan, commonly viewed as a desert state, is a major grower of a variety of cereal and oilseeds. It faces the most risk of a heatwave, an official stated. Madhya Pradesh, another large grower, faces the least threat because the state’s wheat crop matures earlier than elsewhere.

The committee has got working. Officials from several departments and ministries are coordinating with states to ensure there is sufficient water at sources such as reservoirs and dams to supply canals for protective irrigation. They are also checking supply lines for cheap diesel and ensuring a steady power supply, which farmers need to run pumps.

Experts from the animal husbandry department are advising farmers on how to protect themselves and their cattle from heat stroke, asking them to keep bovines supported with wet hay shades and ‘desert coolers’, motorized fans that disperse the mist, while increasing the intake of water, a third official said.

“Farmers know a lot. They are experienced. We are telling them to remember the key things. So far, the crops are good," said Narender Goyal of Damla Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Haryana. India has one of these centres in nearly each of its 766 districts.

Farmers must check on their crops daily, undertake mulching -- the practice of covering the soil with organic matter to prevent moisture loss -- carry out light irrigation and follow weather forecasts, a scientist said.

“There’s no panic. The important thing is that nights are considerably cooler than days. There has been no heatwave till now, only higher temperatures. Cooler nights help plants to remain healthy," said Gyanendra Singh of the flagship Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research.

A good harvest is critical in a country where agriculture employs the largest number of people. Ample food stocks drive up rural income, which in turn creates growth-propelling demand for consumer goods.