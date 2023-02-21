Govt sets up panel on wheat as farms brace for heat wave

The states that could see a heatwave are mostly in the northwest, in India’s main food bowl plain, comprising Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan, commonly viewed as a desert state, is a major grower of a variety of cereal and oilseeds. It faces the most risk of a heatwave, an official stated. Madhya Pradesh, another large grower, faces the least threat because the state’s wheat crop matures earlier than elsewhere.

