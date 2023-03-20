The Union government has clarifies that it has no plans as of now to conduct the NEET UG examination on the pattern of JEE (Mains) to provide two chances in a year to the candidates appearing for the exam. The minister of state in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar in a reply to a question to Lok Sabha said that Section 14 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019 mandates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be conducted as a common/ uniform entrance test for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in all medical institutions in the country.

National Medical Commission (NMC) and National Testing Agency (NTA) have informed that there is no proposal to conduct NEET UG exams for providing two chances in a year.

“NEET is a historic reform promoting meritocracy and providing opportunity to meritorious students to get admission in the best medical institutions in the country. It has resulted in curbing malpractices in medical admission, greater transparency and reducing the burden on prospective students of appearing in multiple entrance exams," the reply from the minister further stated.

NEET (UG) is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) & the syllabus is based on the syllabi of all the State Boards and National Boards.

Meanwhile, The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted in three shifts in a day this year instead of two and plans for its merger with crucial entrance exams like JEE and NEET will be announced at least two years in advance, according to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

Asked about the proposal to merge CUET with engineering entrance exam JEE and medical entrance exam NEET, he said, "It is definitely doable. The details are being worked out but whenever the merger happens, announcement will be made at least two years in advance so the students can prepare accordingly."

* *With agency inputs