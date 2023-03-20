Govt shares an update on conducting NEET UG Exam twice a year. Details here1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:02 PM IST
- National Medical Commission (NMC) & National Testing Agency (NTA) have informed that there is no proposal to conduct NEET UG exams for providing two chances in a year
The Union government has clarifies that it has no plans as of now to conduct the NEET UG examination on the pattern of JEE (Mains) to provide two chances in a year to the candidates appearing for the exam. The minister of state in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar in a reply to a question to Lok Sabha said that Section 14 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019 mandates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be conducted as a common/ uniform entrance test for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in all medical institutions in the country.
