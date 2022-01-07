The Union Health Ministry today clarified on the reports doing round which claims that the approval for Covaxin vaccine for 15-18 yrs age group has been given despite WHO not having accorded Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to its use for 15-18 yrs age group.

The ministry clarified that guidelines have been issued by the Union Ministry of Health& Family Welfare. These guidelines at no place mention about EUL by WHO. The Guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on 27 December 2021, under the heading “New beneficiaries aged 15-18 years" at sub-heading (e), page 4 state that "For such beneficiaries, option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age-group 15-18".

The EUL by CDSCO, the National Regulator, for Covaxin vaccine for age group 12-18 year age was accorded on 24 December. Subsequently, the Guidelines for vaccination of 15-18 year age group of young adults and precaution dose for other identified categories was issued by a Union Health Ministry on 27 December.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday termed as "highly ill-informed" and "misleading" media reports suggesting that approval for the Covaxin vaccine in the 15-18 age group has been given despite the WHO not having accorded Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to its use in this age bracket.

