Govt shares an update on Covaxin vaccination guidelines for 15-18 years old

The ministry clarified that guidelines have been issued by the Union Ministry of Health& Family Welfare. These guidelines at no place mention about EUL by WHO. The Guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on 27 December 2021, under the heading “New beneficiaries aged 15-18 years" at sub-heading (e), page 4 state that "For such beneficiaries, option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age-group 15-18".