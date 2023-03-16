Govt shares an update on Gaganyaan, first abort mission likely in two months

The target for launching first crewed mission of Gaganyaan has been in 2022. However, due to lockdowns, disruptions in raw material supply chain from foreign sources and delays in hardware realization from industries, the schedule is modified. Moreover, Gaganyaan Advisory Council has recommended testing of Crew Escape System and deceleration systems through four abort missions using Test Vehicle (TV) and Integrated Air Drop Tests before proceeding with crewed missions. This is in addition to the two uncrewed missions planned earlier.