The Union Health Ministry today revised the home isolation guidelines as the country is witnessing the surge in the cases of Covid-19 with experts terming the rise as the beginning of the third wave.

In a set of revised guidelines, the government has done away with the rule of re- testing of the patient who is under home isolation. According to the new guidelines, “Patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days and they shall continue wearing masks. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over. Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test and monitor health in-home quarantine," the notification said.

The government also issued guidelines for patient with mild /asymptomatic disease who are being treated in home isolation:

Patients must be in communication with a treating Medical Officer and promptly report in case of any deterioration. The patient must continue the medications for other co-morbidities/ illness after consulting the treating Medical Officer. Patient may utilize the tele-consultation platform made available by the district/state administration including the e-Sanjeevani tele-consultation platform available at https://esanjeevaniopd.in/ Patients to follow symptomatic management for fever, running nose and cough, as warranted. Patients may perform warm water gargles or take steam inhalation thrice a day. If fever is not controlled with a maximum dose of Tab. Paracetamol 650 mg four times a day, consult the treating doctor.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358. The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The country’s Covid death toll has climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 daily fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases have increased to 2,14,004, comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.01 per cent, the health ministry said.

