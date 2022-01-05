In a set of revised guidelines, the government has done away with the rule of re- testing of the patient who is under home isolation. According to the new guidelines, “Patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days and they shall continue wearing masks. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over. Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test and monitor health in-home quarantine," the notification said.