Govt shares good news on Covid: 'Gap between recovered, active cases...'

Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 09:48 PM IST Livemint

The Union government shared some good news regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country. Rajesh Bhushan, an officer in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that the gap between recovered and active cases is progressively increasing with the number of cured patients around 1.75 times the number of patients currently under medical supervision. He also said that India's Covid statistics, like cases per million population and deaths per million population, were among the lowest in the world. Watch the full video for more.