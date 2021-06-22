NEW DELHI: The government should provide significant policy support to minimise the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and a possible a third, on lives and livelihoods even as vaccination remains the safest bet for a broad-based recovery in India's economy, Crisil Ltd said on Tuesday.

“Besides increasing healthcare infrastructure spend, it is crucial to extend income and employment support to smaller firms, the rural economy, the services sector and the urban poor – the four segments most likely affected by the re-imposition and extension of restrictions. Rising medical expenses alongside dwindling incomes also added to the pain," the rating agency said in a report.

The vaccination rate in India has been worryingly low due to lack of enough supplies. From a peak of 3.5 million doses average per day in mid-April, India’s vaccination rate fell to 1.3 million per day in the third week of May, and rebounded to 3.2 million per day in the week ended June 20. With the new vaccination policy kicking in on 21 June, a record 8.6 million jabs were administered. Crisil said it is important that this run-rate continues for the rest of 2021.

Crisil said evidence from countries such as the US and the UK suggests that scaling up vaccination quickly can help jump-start the economy.

“Countries that fully vaccinated more than 40% of their population have seen faster opening up of economies and stronger recovery as the fear factor dips. Large fiscal stimuli, too, have helped bolster recovery, while wider vaccine coverage has lowered the risks from relaxation of curbs and social distancing. The latter assuages infection fears, and affords rapid resumption of economic activity. This is clearly reflected in the purchasing manager indices (PMI), which have not only been steadily rising and significantly above the ‘expansion’ mark in these countries, but also much above their long-term PMI averages. Those with vaccination coverage of less than 20% have seen either sluggish economic activity or a fragile pick-up," it added.

Rapid vaccination is helping laggard sectors, mainly services, catch up faster. “Typically, such an outcome is delivered via policy support. For instance, in the US, households are reorienting their consumption toward services, thanks to the improving healthcare situation effectively supported by rapid vaccination. The latter has also helped in reducing restrictions. Most forecasters believe a sizeable pick-up in services demand will be a lead driver of consumer spending in the second half of 2021," Crisil said.

So far, India has fully inoculated just 3.8% of its total population and 17.2% has received one jab. The government aims to fully vaccinate 100% of the adult population by December against 5.5% of the adult population fully vaccinated so far. “That’s tantamount to the required run-rate of ~8 million doses per day between now and end-December, or 3x the pace seen so far. If we are indeed on the road to the December vaccination target by a long shot, economic recovery should start in the third quarter, strengthening into the fourth quarter and the first quarter of the next fiscal," the rating agency said.

