Govt should give policy support to minimise covid impact on livelihood: Crisil

“Countries that fully vaccinated more than 40% of their population have seen faster opening up of economies and stronger recovery as the fear factor dips. Large fiscal stimuli, too, have helped bolster recovery, while wider vaccine coverage has lowered the risks from relaxation of curbs and social distancing. The latter assuages infection fears, and affords rapid resumption of economic activity. This is clearly reflected in the purchasing manager indices (PMI), which have not only been steadily rising and significantly above the ‘expansion’ mark in these countries, but also much above their long-term PMI averages. Those with vaccination coverage of less than 20% have seen either sluggish economic activity or a fragile pick-up," it added.