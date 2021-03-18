Uttar Pradesh BJP working committee member Ram Iqbal Singh has said that there would have been no agitation by farmers had the Centre consulted them before enacting the new farm laws.

He also urged the government to bring a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers.

Thousands of farmers are camping at the national capital's border points in Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur to demand that the Centre repeal the three agricultural laws that were enacted in September last year and make a new law guaranteeing MSP for crops.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the Narendra Modi government should have consulted the farmers before enacting the new farm laws.

Had the farmers been taken into confidence by the government before bringing these laws, there would have been no agitation over the issue, he added.

The former MLA also urged the Modi government to enact a law guaranteeing MSP to farmers.

He said the denial of MSP to farmers for their produce should be made a cognisable offence.

The recent hike in MSP is not in accordance with the rise in prices of diesel and fertilisers and farmers will suffer losses due to this, he added.

The government had increased the MSP of six rabi crops in September last year.

Singh also claimed that the situation in police stations and tehsils in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government is "bad".

He said he had raised the issue in a meeting of the state working committee of the BJP held recently in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, an MLA of the Apna Dal (S), an ally of the ruling BJP in UP, came out in support of the farmers agitating against three new agriculture laws of the Centre and questioned why the government was adamant about implementing the legislation.

"It seems that the government has no problem with people and farmers getting angry. It looks like the aim is not to make a handful of industrialists unhappy," Apna Dal (S) MLA Amar Singh Chaudhary told reporters here.

Asking why industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani got big godowns constructed in different states about a year ago, he said the people who voted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and again in the 2019 general election, with the farmers also extending support to the saffron party on the promise that their income will be doubled, are unhappy over the contentious farm laws.

Stressing that farmers have doubts because big industrial houses have constructed godowns from Panipat in Haryana to Gujarat and they fear that their land would be taken and they will be reduced to bonded labourers, Chaudhary said the government is not doing anything to clear these doubts.

The three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the 'mandi' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

