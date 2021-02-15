Govt should have given relief of 12-14 on petrol, diesel: Ex-Petroleum Secy

As the fuel prices continued its upward spiral, SC Mishra, former Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the economic situation has improved since 2020 and the central government should have given a relief of ₹12 per litre on petrol and ₹14 per litre on diesel to the common man.

Mishra underlined the fact that the government had raised the taxes on petrol by ₹12 per litre and on diesel ₹14 per litre, twice in March and May 2020, to garner extra revenue.

Adding to this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman levied an additional agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of ₹2.5 per litre on petrol and ₹4 per litre on diesel in the Union Budget presented on February 1.

Talking to ANI, Mishra said the government finds fuel an easy commodity to tax.

"Both state governments and central government are quite happy to tax fuel and raise revenues for their various activities. I was, of course, expecting that the increase in tax, which was imposed by the central government in months of March and May, when the crude prices had come down, would be removed once things are normalised. Now that the crude prices have gone up to the earlier position of $60 per barrel, the government would have given a relief of ₹12 per litre on petrol and ₹14 per litre on diesel," he said.

The former Secretary said since the state taxes are also levied there should have been some decrease in the state taxes also.

"So, the net benefit to the consumer would have been in the range of about ₹15. But unfortunately, the Government of India, maybe due to their own considerations of raising other revenue sources, they have continued to have high taxes on petrol and diesel," he stated.

Elaborating about the taxes levied on petrol and diesel, Mishra said the actual refinery rate price for petrol or diesel is between ₹30 to ₹31 per litre.

"The tax by Government of India on petrol is about ₹33 per litre and diesel by about ₹32 per litre. On top of it, there is ₹2.5 per litre dealer commission for diesel and ₹3.5 per litre on petrol. Adding all these prices state governments also imposed their Value Added Tax (VAT), which is in percentage terms and varies from ₹15 to ₹25 per litre," said the former secretary.

So, being a commodity, which is available internationally at about ₹30 to ₹32 per litre, Mishra said Indians are paying for it between ₹80 to ₹90 per litre.

He added that the effective rate of tax comes to about 150% to 200% on both petrol and diesel.

"This is one commodity, which all finance ministers love to tax. This is a tax, which is very easy to collect. There is no charge of collection, there is hardly any leakage, and consumption is not decreasing because this is an essential item for a developing economy. You need to consume more and more energy resources," Mishra said.

Talking about LPG and kerosene, Mishra said earlier there was no tax on these commodities.

"I think the position may be the same or they may tax, but not much. The reason that the prices are going up for LPG is that LPG production in India is not adequate and we are importing fairly large quantities. I think the government can take a look at it and organise a price control on LPG," he said.

Mishra said central and state governments will not bring LPG under GST contrary to "whatever they might be saying in public".

"The economic situation and budget situation of states and Centre, is such that they are unlikely to bring LPG under GST in the near future," he said.

Notably, the Centre in May 2020 has raised excise duties by ₹10 per litre on petrol and ₹13 per litre on diesel.

Mishra said the duty increase has not led to a fuel price change for retail consumers.

Earlier on March 14, 2020, excise duty on petrol and diesel was hiked by ₹3 per litre. An additional Re 1 per litre was also levied on both petrol and diesel under the road and infrastructure cess. The government roughly gets ₹13,000-14,000 crore annually on every rupee hike in excise duty.

