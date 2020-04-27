Govt should impose Covid-19 cess on ultra rich, says HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy today said that the government should work towards lowering the cost of living, and it should impose coronavirus cess on the ultra-rich.

"The economy won't bounce back within a very short period. It is important to lower the cost of living as the spending power of the consumer has depleted. The government must cut the petrol/diesel prices. The loss of revenue may be offset partially by imposing Covid-19 cess on the ultra-rich," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Kumaraswamy further said that the government must announce schemes to save those in the unorganised sector.

"It is high time the government announced schemes to save livelihoods of people, especially those in the unorganised sector. The government must provide immediate relief to farmers, construction workers, cab and auto drivers, garment workers, etc," the former Karnataka CM tweeted.

"According to RBI and international economic assessment agencies, the GDP growth rate of the country is expected to fall to a historic low. Such a dire situation calls for citizen-centric measures like full or partial waivers of EMIs, rents, school fees, and other levies," he added.

Meanwhile the total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka stands at 503, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among the total people infected as on date, 182 have recovered and 19 have died.

Bengaluru has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 101 confirmed infections, followed by Mysore with 84 cases, Belagavi with 42 infections, Vijayapur (32), Kalaburgi (27).India is under a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected 27,892 and killed 872 people.

