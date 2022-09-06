Govt should not delegate power to appoint CCI director general: Think tank

CUTS said this proposed amendment could blur the line between investigative arm and (quasi) adjudication arm of the CCI, which in turn can disturb the existing checks and balance. The amendment, it said, goes against the intent of the legislature which has envisaged a separation of powers between the DG and CCI –as is evident in the power of the DG to conduct an independent unannounced search and seizure under Section 41 of the competition law after obtaining approval from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, without taking any approval from CCI.