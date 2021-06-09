Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt should procure as many vaccines as possible to keep children safe: Sisodia

Govt should procure as many vaccines as possible to keep children safe: Sisodia

Premium
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
1 min read . 12:30 PM IST Livemint

The ruling AAP dispensation led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has voiced concern over safety of children

The Centre should move proactively to procure COVID-19 vaccines for children as many countries have started working on it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The Centre should move proactively to procure COVID-19 vaccines for children as many countries have started working on it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The ruling AAP dispensation led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has voiced concern over safety of children while citing opinion of experts that children may be affected in a possible third wave of COVID-19.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The ruling AAP dispensation led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has voiced concern over safety of children while citing opinion of experts that children may be affected in a possible third wave of COVID-19.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Sharing a newspaper report, Sisodia tweeted, "The world has started working on vaccine for children under age 12. Centre Govt should proactively do the needful to procure as many vaccines as possible to keep our children safe."

Currently, people aged 18 years and above are being vaccinated in India.

The screening of children in the age group of 2-18 for trial of Covaxin vaccine has started started at the AIIMS Patna and New Delhi to see if the vaccine is suitable for them.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!