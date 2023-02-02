Govt should've revoked passports of super-rich leaving India: Swadeshi Jagran Manch
- The co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said the government should not let these high-net-worth individuals, who have left the country due to the tax rate applicable on them, return to India ever
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch stated that the government should have revoked passports of the super-rich leaving the country citing higher tax rate instead of giving them such a relief and has expressed dissatisfaction over lowering of income tax rate applicable on high-net-worth individuals(HNIs). “If I were the finance minister, I would have asked the prime minister to first stop all these super rich people from leaving the country and revoke their passports," Mahajan said in an exclusive video interview to PTI.
