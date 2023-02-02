“Many people are leaving the country due to various reasons, saying we will work in some other country because tax rates are high here," Mahajan said.SJM co-convenor Ashwami Mahajan noted that the Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Wednesday, proposed to reduce the income tax rate from the current 42.74 per cent to 39 per cent applicable on high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) in a bid to stop them from leaving the country. The government has proposed to provide relief to this segment of tax payers in a bid to stop them from leaving the country, he said.