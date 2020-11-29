Govt should withdraw 'anti-farmer laws': Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing protests against "anti-farmer" laws, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that the Centre should withdraw these legislations.

The Congress leader added that these laws should be submitted to the Parliamentary Committee for reconsideration after discussing with the farmers.

Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh wrote in Hindi, "If Modi ji had discussed with the farmers before bringing the anti-farmer laws, why would this situation have happened? Modi ji should withdraw these legislations. And again after discussing with the farmers, submit these laws to the Parliamentary Committee for reconsideration."

यदि मोदी जी किसान विरोधी क़ानून लाने के पहले ही किसानों से चर्चा कर लेते तो यह स्थिति क्यों बनती। मोदी जी तीनों किसान विरोधी क़ानून वापस लें और पुनः किसानों से चर्चा कर इन क़ानूनों को संसदीय समिति को पुनर्विचार के लिए सौंपे। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 29, 2020

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said it would be better if the Central government reconsiders the three newly-enacted legislation, stating that the farmers are agitating throughout the country as these laws were made without their consent."Farmers are quite angry and agitating throughout the country, expressing their disagreement about the recently enacted three laws related to agriculture by the Central government. In view of this, if the Union government reconsiders these laws, made without the consent of the farmers, it would be better," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi administration has allotted the Burari ground to the farmers for protesting. While some hundred shifted there on Saturday morning after they were allowed to enter Delhi through Tikri border, thousand others are demanding that they be allowed to enter the heart of the city.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three new farm laws. The Tikri border with Haryana has been opened to enable the farmers to proceed to Nirankari Samagam Ground, marked for their protest by Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah has appealed to the protesting farmers to move to the approved site of protest at Delhi's Nirankari ground and assured that the government will deliberate on their concerns and demands as soon as they shift.

