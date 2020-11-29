Govt should withdraw 'anti-farmer laws': Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said it would be better if the Central government reconsiders the three newly-enacted legislation, stating that the farmers are agitating throughout the country as these laws were made without their consent."Farmers are quite angry and agitating throughout the country, expressing their disagreement about the recently enacted three laws related to agriculture by the Central government. In view of this, if the Union government reconsiders these laws, made without the consent of the farmers, it would be better," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.