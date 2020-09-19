Govt shows intent to universalise social security in labour code

New Delhi: The union government on Saturday formally articulated its intention to universalise social security for all the constituents of the labour market, including informal workers, gig and platform workers.

The preamble of the Code on Social Security bill 2020 tabled in the Lok Sabha clearly mentioned this intention, unlike the previous version of the bill introduced a year back, and withdrawn Saturday.

“The Code on SOCIAL SECURITY, 2020… to amend and consolidate the laws relating to social security with the goal to extend social security to all employees and workers either in the organised or unorganized, or any other sectors, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," the bill said in its preamble.

However, the code suffers from specifics on this front. The wordings in the bill leave a lot of space for the rule making process, and whether and how this will be executed. The rule making process starts after an act is passed in the parliament and is an executive action than a legislative action, thus considered smoky.

The bill says, the central government shall formulate and notify, from time to time, suitable welfare schemes for unorganised workers on matters relating to life and disability cover, health and maternity benefits, old age protection; education; and (v) any other benefit as may be determined by the Central government.

It also says that states shall formulate and notify, from time to time, suitable welfare schemes for unorganised workers, including schemes relating to provident fund; employment injury benefit; housing; educational schemes for children; skill upgradation of workers; funeral assistance; and old age homes. It means, states will perhaps play a bigger role in expanding the social security benefits.

The social security code bill says any scheme notified by the union government “may be wholly funded by the centre, or partly funded by the Central Government and partly funded by the state government; or partly funded by the Central Government, partly funded by the State Government and partly funded through contributions collected from the beneficiaries of the scheme or the employers as may be specified in the scheme"

The bill also says it may also tap corporate social responsibility fund within the meaning of the Companies Act, 2013 or any other such source as may be specified in the scheme.

Talking about the gig and platform workers benefit, “the bill seeks to provide for framing of schemes for gig workers and platform workers by the Central Government on matters relating to life and disability cover; accident insurance; health and maternity benefits; old age protection; crèche; and any other benefit as may be determined by the Central Government. It further provides that the scheme may be wholly funded by the Central Government; or partly funded by the Central Government and partly funded by the State Government".

The code, talks about establishing a National Social Security Board which shall recommend to the central government for formulating suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers. The board “shall also advise, the central government on such matters arising out of the administration of this Code as may be referred to it…monitor such social welfare schemes for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers as are administered by the central government…review the record keeping functions performed at the state level…and undertake such other functions as are assigned to it by the central government from time to time."

