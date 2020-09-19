Govt shows intent to universalise social security in labour code

The code, talks about establishing a National Social Security Board which shall recommend to the central government for formulating suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers. The board “shall also advise, the central government on such matters arising out of the administration of this Code as may be referred to it…monitor such social welfare schemes for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers as are administered by the central government…review the record keeping functions performed at the state level…and undertake such other functions as are assigned to it by the central government from time to time."