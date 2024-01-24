 Govt signs ₹1,070 crore deal with Mazagon Dock for 14 fast patrol vessels for Coast Guard | Mint
Govt signs ₹1,070 crore deal with Mazagon Dock for 14 fast patrol vessels for Coast Guard

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a contract worth ₹1,070 crore with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd for the acquisition of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) to boost the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG)

These multi-role FPVs will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and will be delivered to the Indian Coast Guard in approximately five years
These multi-role FPVs will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and will be delivered to the Indian Coast Guard in approximately five years (@MazagonDockLtd/Twitter)

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a contract worth 1,070 crore with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd for the acquisition of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) to boost the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The acquisition aims to boost ICG's capability and reinforces the increased focus of the government towards maritime security.

“Along with several high tech advanced features and equipment, these FPVs will be equipped with multipurpose drones, wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy and AI capability etc. enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the ICG to face new age multidimensional challenges," the Defence Ministry statement read.

These multi-role FPVs will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by MDL under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category and will be delivered to the Indian Coast Guard in approximately five years (63 months), the statement added.

“These FPVs will play a critical role in enhancing fisheries protection and monitoring, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling operations, search and rescue operations including in shallow waters, assistance to ship/crafts in distress, towing capabilities, assistance and monitoring during marine pollution response operations, anti-piracy operations, the statement said.

In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the contract will boost the nation's indigenous shipbuilding capability bolstering maritime economic activities and fostering growth of ancillary industries, especially the MSME Sector.

The project will effectively generate employment opportunities and expertise development in the country.

Earlier in April 2023, the government imposed an import ban on 98 weapons and systems including futuristic infantry combat vehicles, ship-borne unmanned aerial systems, medium-range precision kill systems, a variety of ammunition, radars, sensors, and equipment for fighter jets, maritime surveillance planes, warships, helicopters and tanks, in a push to achieve self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.

 

Published: 24 Jan 2024, 06:45 PM IST
