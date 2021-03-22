Subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt signs contract with Mahindra Defence to supply light specialist vehicles to Indian Army

Govt signs contract with Mahindra Defence to supply light specialist vehicles to Indian Army

The induction of vehicles is planned to be completed in four years.
1 min read . 04:41 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The light specialist vehicle is a modern fighting vehicle and will be authorised to various fighting units for carriage of medium machine guns, automatic grenade launchers as well as anti-tank guided missiles

The Defence Ministry today signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDSL) for supply of 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles to the Indian Army.

The 1,056 crore contract will provide a further boost to ‘Make in India initiative of the government according to Defence Ministry.The induction of vehicles is planned to be completed in four years.

The Light Specialist Vehicle is a modern fighting vehicle and will be authorised to various fighting units for carriage of Medium Machine Guns, Automatic Grenade Launchers as well as Anti-tank Guided Missiles.

The Light Specialist Vehicle is indigenously designed and developed by MDSL. These combat vehicles are extremely agile with all round protection against small arms fire and will assist small independent detachments which are required to operate this weapon platform in the operational area.

This is a flagship project showcasing the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry and will add another milestone to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government.

