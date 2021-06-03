NEW DELHI : In a bid to tackle the acute shortage of covid vaccines at the earliest, the government on Thursday announced that it has signed an advanced purchase agreement for ₹1,500 crore with Biological E for 300 million doses of its yet-to-be-authorized protein subunit vaccine.

“These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological E from August-December 2021," the government said.

A spokesperson for Biological E was not immediately available for comment on the advance purchase order at the time of publishing.

This is the first such contract with a vaccine maker and marks a major shift from its earlier stance of signing agreements only with companies with authorized vaccines.

Biological E vaccine was developed along with Baylor College of Medicine and is a protein subunit vaccine, which comprises only spike proteins that are injected into the body to trigger an immune response. Protein subunit vaccines are considered by many experts to be one of the safest vaccine platforms as it is an old platform with known safety profile, unlike the relatively new messenger RNA technology, and also do not involve injecting a whole virus.

Currently undergoing phase 3 trials, Biological E’s vaccine is expected to be ready for regulatory authorization and launch in August.

The proposal of Biological E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for covid-19 (NEGVAC), the government said.

NEGVAC chairman Vinod K. Paul had last month said that the government expected 300 million doses of the vaccine from Biological E.

Biological E has earlier received financial assistance from the department of biotechnology in terms of grant-in-aid of over ₹100 crore for conducting human trial also conducted animal trial before that at the government’s Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI) at Faridabad.

While the government has earlier helped many companies with some financial aid for vaccine development, it has steered clear of signing advance purchase orders, with several officials stating that they would do so only when the vaccine had received regulatory authorization.

This was in stark contrast with countries such as the US, Canada, UK and even the Covax facility which have all signed significant advance purchase orders worth billions of dollars months before the vaccines got authorization to help them conduct research and scale up capacity and be ready for launch.

Advance purchase agreements are important as they help vaccine makers offset some of the financial risks involved in manufacturing vaccines even before they are authorized. In normal circumstances, vaccines are manufactured only after their trials are complete and they are given a full approval.

