Govt signs pact with US to procure MK 54 torpedo, expendables worth 423 cr
Centre has inked a deal with the US government to procure MK 54 torpedo and expendables for the Indian Navy. 

As per the official release, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract on 21 October 2021 with the US Government under Foreign Military Sale (FMS) for procurement of MK 54 Torpedo and Expendable (Chaff and Flares) for the Indian Navy at a cost of 423 Crores.

These weapons are the outfit of P-8I Aircraft which is used for Long range Maritime Surveillance, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASV), it added. 

The Indian Navy has a total of 11 P-8I aircraft, which are manufactured by US aerospace company Boeing, in its fleet. In addition to anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the P-8I aircraft is known for its advance maritime reconnaissance capabilities. 

"The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with the US government under #ForeignMilitarySale (FMS) for procurement of MK 54 Torpedo and Expendable (Chaff and Flares) for the Indian Navy at a cost of 423 crore," defence ministry's spokesperson said on Twitter. 

"These weapons are the outfit of P-8I aircraft," the spokesperson added.

